Social media users have reacted to an emerging video showing female soldiers twerking excitedly

In the clip, the force ladies dressed in their military uniform and boots backed the camera as they danced

While some netizens hailed the ladies for having fun, others felt their showcase was totally unprofessional

A video of a group of female soldiers dancing with joy has caused a commotion on social media.

The military women showed off dance moves while in their force uniform and boots in what looks like a lodge.

The excited force ladies danced hard. Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @lindaikejiofficial

Source: Instagram

In the short clip shared by @lindaikejiofficial on Instagram, the ladies backed the camera as they twerked hard to local music playing in the background

Reports say the female soldiers captured in the video are allegedly from Zimbabwe.

Legit.ng can not authoritatively confirm this as of the time of making this report. The dance clip has sparked a debate on social media.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@iamcasper.bm said:

"Is there a problem with them dancing ? Happiness is free it’s called self expression."

@luvfredking said:

"Isorait...so wetin you want make we do? They are having fun...is only in Naija their superior would Clam down on them."

@ursulawoma said:

"If na Nigeria now, they go don arrest them for dancing in uniform! ‍♀️. They forget that they also deserve to express themselves. Let me come and be going to Zimbabwe biko."

@sheddi_bankz said:

"People that are supposed to be learning new tactics of war, you're here twer-king. Arrest them allllll."

@yumyumyommie said:

"See them punish them now like they are not humans too. US soldiers have a lot of fun while on duty without being penalised."

