Young Lady Converts Empty Van to Beautiful Mini Flat With TV, Bed To Relax & Chill, Video Goes Viral
- A viral video has shown the moment an empty van was converted to a nice but very tiny apartment
- To manage space well, the chairs in the vehicle were made in such a way that it could be converted to a bed at night
- Among those who reacted to the video were those who had an issue with the way the toilet was merged with the bathroom
An Instagram handle @tinyhousebeauty_ has re-shared a video that showed the moment a mini van was converted into an apartment by a lady (@deannadunn).
In a video, the back of the van which looks cleared out has both sides padded and furnished with overhead cabinet.
Beautiful conversion
After flooring the van, more gadgets like a table freezer were moved in. Under one of the chairs in the van was a tabula battery to run the the appliances in the house.
A section of the van has a cute small bathroom. A kitchen was also added to give it a complete home feel. Some people did not like that the toilet was merged with the bathroom.
The chair and table can be converted to bed when it is night and a TV pulled out for a nice entertainment night.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng complied some of the reactions below:
jamiemaserati said:
"You sh*it in the shower?"
nicol.loraine said:
"@christineleannn build me this please and thank you."
@mel.melshark said:
"The time and effort it took to not just build this beautiful van, BUT THIS REEL! Absolutely amazing and so well made @deannadunn."
not.johncena said:
"I hate when everything's clustered up like that."
ma_ria_car said:
"️It! How long/which size is the van?"
mzde1908 said:
"Lost me with the shower.."
cunninghamoburke said:
"10! One of the best van conversions I've seen. Nice."
noboxes said:
"Definitely a 10, all the way round! Well done!"
Man imported house from China
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man, Zackary South, has shown people the alternative route they can take to own a home without having to lay blocks and use cement.
In a video that went viral on TikTok, Zackary revealed he imported a container home from China and it took the order three months to arrive.
When the container got to his place, it turned out to be a 2-bedroom house with a kitchen and bathroom after installation.
