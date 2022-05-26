A viral video has shown the moment an empty van was converted to a nice but very tiny apartment

To manage space well, the chairs in the vehicle were made in such a way that it could be converted to a bed at night

Among those who reacted to the video were those who had an issue with the way the toilet was merged with the bathroom

An Instagram handle @tinyhousebeauty_ has re-shared a video that showed the moment a mini van was converted into an apartment by a lady (@deannadunn).

In a video, the back of the van which looks cleared out has both sides padded and furnished with overhead cabinet.

Many people praised the attention that went into the remodelling. Photo source: @deannadunn

Source: Instagram

Beautiful conversion

After flooring the van, more gadgets like a table freezer were moved in. Under one of the chairs in the van was a tabula battery to run the the appliances in the house.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A section of the van has a cute small bathroom. A kitchen was also added to give it a complete home feel. Some people did not like that the toilet was merged with the bathroom.

The chair and table can be converted to bed when it is night and a TV pulled out for a nice entertainment night.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng complied some of the reactions below:

jamiemaserati said:

"You sh*it in the shower?"

nicol.loraine said:

"@christineleannn build me this please and thank you."

@mel.melshark said:

"The time and effort it took to not just build this beautiful van, BUT THIS REEL! Absolutely amazing and so well made @deannadunn."

not.johncena said:

"I hate when everything's clustered up like that."

ma_ria_car said:

"️It! How long/which size is the van?"

mzde1908 said:

"Lost me with the shower.."

cunninghamoburke said:

"10! One of the best van conversions I've seen. Nice."

noboxes said:

"Definitely a 10, all the way round! Well done!"

Man imported house from China

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man, Zackary South, has shown people the alternative route they can take to own a home without having to lay blocks and use cement.

In a video that went viral on TikTok, Zackary revealed he imported a container home from China and it took the order three months to arrive.

When the container got to his place, it turned out to be a 2-bedroom house with a kitchen and bathroom after installation.

Source: Legit.ng