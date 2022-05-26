Global site navigation

Young Lady Converts Empty Van to Beautiful Mini Flat With TV, Bed To Relax & Chill, Video Goes Viral
Young Lady Converts Empty Van to Beautiful Mini Flat With TV, Bed To Relax & Chill, Video Goes Viral

by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A viral video has shown the moment an empty van was converted to a nice but very tiny apartment
  • To manage space well, the chairs in the vehicle were made in such a way that it could be converted to a bed at night
  • Among those who reacted to the video were those who had an issue with the way the toilet was merged with the bathroom

An Instagram handle @tinyhousebeauty_ has re-shared a video that showed the moment a mini van was converted into an apartment by a lady (@deannadunn).

In a video, the back of the van which looks cleared out has both sides padded and furnished with overhead cabinet.

People said they would love to have one.
Many people praised the attention that went into the remodelling. Photo source: @deannadunn
Beautiful conversion

After flooring the van, more gadgets like a table freezer were moved in. Under one of the chairs in the van was a tabula battery to run the the appliances in the house.

A section of the van has a cute small bathroom. A kitchen was also added to give it a complete home feel. Some people did not like that the toilet was merged with the bathroom.

The chair and table can be converted to bed when it is night and a TV pulled out for a nice entertainment night.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng complied some of the reactions below:

jamiemaserati said:

"You sh*it in the shower?"

nicol.loraine said:

"@christineleannn build me this please and thank you."

@mel.melshark said:

"The time and effort it took to not just build this beautiful van, BUT THIS REEL! Absolutely amazing and so well made @deannadunn."

not.johncena said:

"I hate when everything's clustered up like that."

ma_ria_car said:

"️It! How long/which size is the van?"

mzde1908 said:

"Lost me with the shower.."

cunninghamoburke said:

"10! One of the best van conversions I've seen. Nice."

noboxes said:

"Definitely a 10, all the way round! Well done!"

Man imported house from China

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man, Zackary South, has shown people the alternative route they can take to own a home without having to lay blocks and use cement.

In a video that went viral on TikTok, Zackary revealed he imported a container home from China and it took the order three months to arrive.

When the container got to his place, it turned out to be a 2-bedroom house with a kitchen and bathroom after installation.

