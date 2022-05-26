A Nigerian boy has made fun of a man trying to protect his iPhone 12 from him so he does not rough handle it

In a video that has gone viral, the student told the phone owner that no matter how precious the gadget is, he will not take it to heaven

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video online said that kids from the trenches hardly hide fact when talking

A student in his school uniform with a bag has got many people laughing online. In a video shared by @yabaleftonline, he approached a man and wanted to check out his phone.

The man kept blocking his hands off. He never wanted him to hold the phone despite the boy's efforts.

The boy told the man that he won't take the iPhone to heaven. Photo source: @yabaleftonline

You won't take iPhone 12 to heaven

When the man told the student to be careful, that it is an expensive iPhone 12, the young boy gave a funny reply. He said even if it is an iPhone 12 and the screen breaks, he will not take the gadget to heaven.

The man's friends burst into laughter at the boy's retort in the hilarious clip.

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,700 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

cutekimani said:

"Omooo that last line.. e knock me off."

reelnonso said:

"He’s an old man in a young boy’s body. Babatunde."

iamtrinityguy said:

"Funny but deeply true."

hayorbamhi said:

"Those kids from trenches no too get joy."

nytcrawler_ said:

"I no understand but as people laugh I just laugh."

0nyemn said:

"Somebody should help us translate."

sahndeee said:

"Abeg make una they translate. No be every human being be Yoruba for this ig."

chrisz090 said:

"Where is d lie…u go back empty handed."

dj_ebifire said:

"Dem don change this small boy ip right from birth."

