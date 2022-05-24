A car lover has shown off a Hermes Edition Pagani car that has a $60,000 (N24,904,800) bag made for the vehicle

To bring out the bag, the woman had to open the side of the vehicle to reveal where it was placed

Many people who saw the video had mixed reactions as some wondered about the need for the expensive bag

A woman who is known for creating content around cars, @supercarblondie, has shown off a vehicle with an expensive bag of $60,000 (N24,904,800) price tag.

Showing off the sportscar in a video, she opened the side to bring out an expensive Hermes bag that is worth thousands of dollars.

The car comes with a bag worth $60,000 which some people consider a waste of investment. Photo source: TikTok/@supercarblondie

Expensive and classy

Calling the name of the car Hermes Edition Pagani, she revealed that it has up to $1 million (N415,080,000) worth of extras.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over two million views with thousands of shares.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

giulianforner said:

"A 1 million dollar car is held together hey a leather strap."

zedontop13 corrected him:

"1 million dollar in extras , car is way more expensive."

Mariaxecho said:

"the car designer make that primitive part while drunk."

Sujan Chaulagai said:

"I also want this car lord but what can I do. I don’t have enough money for the bicycle."

Levamentthes said:

"Paying 4mill for the car then blowing another 60k on a bag I could get made for a lot less."

C K said:

"They make bags like that for people who have nothing better to do with their money."

user9079161151890 said:

"All that design tech & they put the bag space in the stupidest most impractical spot."

Futuristic Rolls Royce

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that in another video shared online, the same woman drove what she termed a futuristic Rolls-Royce 103EX. It should be noted that the vehicle is not yet in public production.

The car is built in such a way that makes it look like a space shift. One interesting thing about it is that it is self-driven.

As common with Rolls-Royce cars, 103EX came with a bespoke umbrella. At the side of the car is a compartment that handles all the luggage.

