A cute video has shown a baby girl doing a wonderful job with her legs when she jumped on the Buga dance challenge

The girl was putting on a gown when she danced to Buga by Kizz Daniel inside a room and she completely nailed it

The video of the powerful dance steps displayed by the pretty girl has made it to Tiktok where it has been much loved by all

An excited baby girl took the Buga dance challenge some notches higher when she jumped on the train recently.

The girl danced nicely, powerfully and confidently to Buga by Kizz Daniel and Tekno, and the result left many wishing for more.

The girl nailed the Buga dance challenge. Photo credit: Tiktok/@_floryy0.

Source: UGC

Powerful dancer inside a room

The beautiful girl showed off her powerful performance inside a neatly decorated room and it was like she had rehearsed for it before.

The video of her sterling outing has made it to Tiktok and it is now turning heads as it has quickly gone viral.

Watch the video below:

Tiktok users react

@princessjayjen_official commented:

"This girl can even dance more than me."

@mhiz xceptional said:

"It's the confidence for me."

@luckyoghumu reacted:

"Wow she did really well."

@ndianeforegina0 commented:

"I love it baby girl."

@FatimaSuleiman562 reacted:

"If this little sweet angel doesn't win the challenge, I will BUGA you all here oooo."

@Dluv said:

"You did pretty well."

@user3026991749147 commented:

"Little baby with vibes."

@user8710959557910 said:

"Amazing. This little angel will shine."

@user7377308601072 remarked:

"I love the fact you are acting your age."

@hekza2 reacted:

"You are killing it my girl. May God protect you my angel."

@user46MaShandu said:

"Come here and teach me my angel."

@Wendy commented:

"Ohk cutie I'm coming for dance classes a 1000000 kisses and hugs."

Source: Legit.ng