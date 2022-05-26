A mother who was obviously happy that her daughter is getting married took over the wedding dance and scattered the whole place

A viral video has shown the mum entering the arena like a dance queen and people were left completely stunned

Those who have seen her spectacular performance are still trying to understand how she was able to pull it off

A Nigerian mum left wedding guests breathless when she stepped into the dance floor at her daughter's wedding.

The mum obviously did not come to play as she danced like a pro, setting off a whole lot of fun

The mum took the dance several notches higher. Photo credit: Tiktok/@bigjohnydatalkative.

Source: UGC

Dancing excitedly to Kurukere by Iyanya and Dbanj

The wedding reception hall was set alight when the mother stepped out and guests probably didn't know that she could dance so well.

Her energy even surpassed that of her daughter and the MC had no option but to give the mum a generous hi-five.

The video is currently trending on Tiktok and those who have seen it are showering the mum with so much admiration.

Watch the video below:

Tiktok users react

@YourFavAfrican said:

"Facial expressions lol!."

@uju940 commented:

"Digital Mummy. I love this."

@janeuloma reacted:

"Beautiful Mum and bride."

@OrshiMatar commented:

"Mother inlaw wey sabi, na dis kind mother inlaw na em we want o."

@queenamarachi875 reacted:

"Joy of every mother...I wish mine is still healthy and in good condition."

@AineTierney66 commented:

"Love this her dress, was beautiful. Congratulations to the newly married couple. I wish them every happiness."

@AmBeautiful said:

"Congratulations Darling, ur new home is blessed."

@sly.y2 commented:

"Beautiful. A mother with a swaaaag."

@Abena said:

"Very beautiful dear and congratulations. I pray to see my children's weddings in Jesus name. Amen."

@daisydextertv commented:

"Mother in-law give that beautiful dance step. Wow she amazing!"

