Three young boys became the center of attention during a donation to children at The Potter's Village at Dodowa in the Greater Region of Ghana.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on his Instagram page, the boys took turns in entertaining the kids and adults gathered at the occasion.

Powerful leg works

The first boy who took the dance floor, where he displayed his skills to the adults and children, received applause.

His mate immediately hit the dance floor to show off his leg and his hand moves right after him. The video ended before the third boy could show off what he's got in him to the world.

People who saw the clip online praised the youngsters for their talents.

Benblaynewsdotcom said:

''Yeah Sammy, they dance 10x than you oo or we should hold a battle.''

Ladyl.ara reacted with emojis

Watch the video below:

