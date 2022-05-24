A market woman showed great happiness in a video as she danced with a lady to Kizz Daniel's Buga song

The petty trader infused great energy into the video , slugging it out with her competitor in public

, Many people who reacted to her performance said they would love to see her dance again if possible

A TikTok video posted by @danceglitch has shown the moment a lady slugged it out with a market woman as Buga song played on.

In the video, the trader would not let the lady in high heels win easily as she bent with much energy and danced.

The woman danced with much joy. Photo source: TikTok/@danceglitch

Source: UGC

People were entertained

Many people in the market watched as the competition continued. At a point in the video, a man joined in. There were screams of delight in the background.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,000 comments with thousands of likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

Babade said:

"She felt so young again."

AbikeShugaa said:

"My mood ooo tilll further notice."

user9821286681127 said:

"Do u know u just added more years to her life by doing dis. God bless you."

TESPOSNAOMIC said:

"l so much admire that woman in blue."

Halimat Bukola said:

"Happiness is free oo."

itzapplelov2 said:

"happiness comes from within......I love her joyful spirit."

Prince Tang Ying said:

"This is very hilarious and interesting heart-warming benevolent act."

Sylvester Aondokume said:

"This is one of your best videos.... It's always good seeing smiling faces on the streets. God bless you richly."

Chacha said:

"See happiness is everything that money can’t buy."

Lady in uniform danced to Buga

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady serving in the US Army stirred lovely reactions on social media after she danced to Buga song.

She did all that while seating behind a desk, she never left her chair as she rocked to the new hit song.

In the TikTok video, the soldier turned to face the camera and did the popular raised-shoulder-hand move that is commonly associated with the song.

Source: Legit.ng