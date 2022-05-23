Nigerians have gushed over an emerging video of a group of female bankers doing the Buga dance challenge

The pretty ladies formed a line as each person showcased his dance skill before doing the Buga hand pose

It was however the last banker who performed that was the talk of social media as many felt she was unmatched

Buga dance challenge, a social media trend inspired by the hit song Buga released by singer Kizz Daniel featuring Tekno has found its way to the banks.

This is as a group of beautiful Nigerian female bankers jumped on it at the office.

Each banker did a unique dance step. Photo Credit: TikTok/@ayilararacheal

Source: UGC

In a short video shared on TikTok by @ayikararacheal, the ladies formed a line and one after the other showed off dance moves.

Each one danced hard and would sign off the scene by doing the Buga hand pose.

The last female dance however stole the show as she served lovely moves and danced like a professional.

A male dancer who was present when they did the challenge seemed uninterested as he watched from a distance.

Watch the video below:

Netizens adjudged the last dancer the winner

@mzbernah said:

"That last girl, what best way to show your dance skills when you nor add am as hobby for your CV."

@_bukkiey said:

"The last lady get ring light for house , nothing anybody wan tell me."

@ab_ziatwrites said:

"It's the last girl idea. She didn't choose to come last for anything."

@naomikamara92 said:

"The last person she don go low low low before e reach her turn to buga won."

@mokz____ said:

"Na the lady girl get the phone cause I cannot call you to do challenge on my phone and you will dance more than me."

Source: Legit.ng