The Odigie brothers, Nigerian twins, have jumped on the trending Buga dance challenge with a creative concept

The content creators took to a corner in an expressway and danced in an organised manner to the hit song

They did a quick backflip at the same time in the small space used and capped a sizzling display with the hand pose

A video of two Nigerian twin brothers dancing to the hit song Buga by rave of the moment Kizz Daniel which featured singer Tekno has left netizens gushing.

The twins identified as The Odigie Brothers took to their Tiktok handle to share their own entry for the Buga dance challenge.

Rocking matching white tops and light blue pants on white sneakers, the handsome men did theirs at a corner on an expressway.

They first started by dancing facing each other as the song played in the background.

The brothers then broke into different moves in an organised fashion and did a backflip at the same time.

Like every entry for the Buga dance challenge, they rounded off their sizzling showcase with the hand pose.

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail the twins' performance

franciscakoki1 said:

"Watching from Kenya love you guys."

user9007144327828 said:

"Mzansi . south Africa . love you twins."

user1786867596623 said:

"Zambia please make just one video for me my twins."

user5240542024339 said:

"The best so far, you have to feature on the video."

user4363297858775shef said:

"One of you is always silent but today you are all in the mood."

