Femi Adesina has revealed his next line of business after servings as a presidential aide by May 29, 2023

The special adviser on media and publicity to the president said he would go into active media service and also become a farmer

Adesina made the revelation when members of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria from the Edo state chapter visited him

The special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, on Thursday, May 19, announced that he intends to return to work in the media once he finishes in government by May 29, 2023.

Adesina said in addition to being active in the media industry, he also wished and prayed to God to help him become a farmer.

Femi Adesina said once the current administration leaves office, he will go into the farming business. Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

In a post made on Facebook after he received a team from the Edo state chapter of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria, the presidential aide said his visitors must have seen tomorrow.

Noting that he had earlier received a notification that they wanted to make him their patron, Adesina said he wonders how they farming got to know that he was planning to go into the farming business.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

His words:

"When I finish in Government, by the mercies of God, I intend to return to active media work and also be a farmer. May God make it happen. Amen.

"It was then a big surprise to me when I got a notification from the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (Edo State Chapter), saying they were coming to make me a Patron of the group."

"I asked myself: “how did they know I was planning to go into farming? They must have seen tomorrow.”

Some of Femi Adesina's visitors from the farmers' association

Making a list of some of the people who came visiting him at the Presidential Villa, Adesina said there were farmers of cassava, cucumber, pineapples, fish, cattle, and other crops and livestock.

He added:

"And they made me their Patron. Men, women, and youth. They were led by their chairman, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Bako E. Dogwo, coordinator-general, Bassa traditional rulers and elites. Others were; Gladys Iyore Emuze, Secretary, Aisha Ugbaja, Justice Agbozuadun, Zinat Shaka, and Yusuf Mohammed."

He noted that the chairman team said he had been following his activities as President Buhari's special adviser and they decided that only him (Adesina) deserves commendation and honour as their patron.

According to the presidential aide, the farmer congratulated him for his new appointment while stating that they look forward to the greater heights he is set to attain.

He said:

"This is a surprising honour. I could only promise the farmers that I would continue to serve the President and my country to the best of my ability."

ASUU strike as old as Shehu Shagari's administration, it's endemic, presidency says

The presidential aide on media and publicity had said that the Academic Staff Union of Universities strike is not new.

Adesina recounted that the industrial action that has continued to affect Nigeria's tertiary institutions in Nigeria started long before President Buhari came into power.

According to the presidential aide, the ASUU strike is endemic and started as far back as the 1980s when Shehu Shagari was in power.

ASUP joins ASUU, declares two-week warning strike

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) had said it will commence a two-week warning strike from Monday, May 16.

ASUP, in a statement seen by Legit.ng on Wednesday, May 11 said the decision was taken after its emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

The statement was signed by its national president, Anderson Ezeibe.

Source: Legit.ng