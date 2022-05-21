A young widow kept a promise she made to her late husband by continuing and completing her university degree

Facebook page University of Fort Hare shared Precious Xaba’s story about how she lost her husband in her third year of studies

Seeing the woman graduate as a lawyer and dedicate it to her late husband, left many overcome with emotion

Losing her husband towards the end of her studies motivated a young woman to complete more than ever before. She did this for him, but for herself too.

It is never easy to lose a loved one, especially your soulmate with whom you had planned an entire life with. However, the inspirational woman never let that stop her from continuing with the plans her and her late husband had.

Facebook page University of Fort Hare shared Precious Xaba’s heartwarming story, explaining how the 28 year old woman had lost her adoring husband in her third year of studies and chose to dedicate her completion to him. Total tearjerker!

Precious Xaba lost her husband in her third year of studies and dedicated her graduation to him. Image: Getty Images

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“While sometimes in the name of culture and tradition, some people believe that a wife should stay with her husband and take care of her family, Precious Xaba’s husband defied that belief.

“Instead, he encouraged his young wife to leave their marital home in Mzimkhulu to pursue a university degree.”

The beautiful lady has now graduated from school and she dedicated her degree award to her late husband who motivated her to carry on and pursue her education.

Lady gets emotional as she graduates from California university

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful black lady, Aliyah Thomas, is so full of joy after achieving another milestone in her educational career.

Sharing her achievement via LinkedIn, the smart lady revealed that she graduate from the University of Southern California USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

Speaking further, she reiterated the fact that she is just a black girl who grew up in south central watching her dreams unfold. She expressed her excitement about growing up and seeing things moving well for her despite being a black woman.

Source: Legit.ng