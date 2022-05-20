A determined student identified as Blessing Omawumi has vowed to complete her education despite being confined to a wheel chair

Omawumi was born as a normal child but when she got to about 12 years old, her problem started and she could no longer walk and move her body properly

The young lady revealed how her mother would always beat her back then thinking she was doing it on purpose due to laziness

A beautiful lady identified as Omawumi Blessing has shared touching story of how she got confined to a wheel chair after being diagnosed with muscular dystrophy.

Speaking to LegitTV, Omawumi said she refused to allow her condition get to her but rather pursued her education.

She has just completed her ND (National Diploma) at Federal polytechnic, Ede, and hopes to push further.

Disabled lady shares touching story

Source: Original

Omawumi was born normal

Recounting her story, Omawumi said she was born as a normal child but the problem began at about 12 years of age.

She said she had just finished her secondary school when she began to notice weakness of the body.

At first, her mother thought she was just being lazy and would always beat her but after a while, she discovered that it was not her daughter's fault.

"I was around 12 years old when it started showing. My mom started noticing that I was walking funny so she was complaining. She thought I was being lazy. She even beat me at some point", Omawumi recounted.

Good Samaritan offers to sponsor her education

On how she raised money for her fees, Omawumi revealed that an NGO took up her case and posted about her on Facebook after advising her to write Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exams.

From there, a kind hearted woman came accross the post and decided to sponsor her education.

Source: Legit.ng