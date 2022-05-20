A cute young girl named Emerita who suffered a strange illness when she was a kid and lost her legs has come out to narrate her story

Emerita who was abandoned by her parents when her both legs were amputated, lived and grew up with her grandmother

The young lady is now 22 and has refused to give up on life as she is pursuing her university education and also wants to be a model

Despite the overwhelming challenges of life brought about by the amputation of both legs, a cute young lady named Emerita has refused to give up on her dreams.

Emerita, 22, suffered a strange illness as a kid and her legs had to be amputated to save her life.

Emerita is now pursuing her university education. Photo credit: YouTube/Afrimax English.

Parents abandon her

According to the touching story, when she lost her legs, her parents abandoned her and even separated.

Emerita has lamented that her mum has only visited her once since the unfortunate incident.

She has also said she does not know what her father's face looks like because he too absconded and she had to grow up with her grandmother.

Dreams of becoming a model

However, despite the challenges that threw themselves at Emerita, she still has high dreams.

A touching video shared on YouTube by Afrimax English reveals that she is learning fashion design and also pursuing her university education.

Help has also located her and her family as an NGO known as Giving a Life Foundation donated huge sums to her as well as a wheelchair to aid her movement.

Watch the video below:

