A beautiful lady has expressed her excitement after graduating from the University of Southern California USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism

While sharing her win, she was so overwhelmed with emotions as she noted that she is just a black girl who grew up watching her dreams unfold

Social media users have penned down congratulatory messages to the smart woman identified as Aliyah Thomas on LinkedIn

A beautiful black lady, Aliyah Thomas, is so full of joy after achieving another milestone in her educational career.

Sharing her achievement via LinkedIn, the smart lady revealed that she graduate from the University of Southern California USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

Speaking further, she reiterated the fact that she is just a black girl who grew up in south central watching her dreams unfold.

Beautiful Lady graduates from California university Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Aliyah Thomas

Source: UGC

"Today I officially graduate from the University of Southern California USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism."

"I’m just a black girl who grew up in south central watching my dreams unfold", the excited lady said.

Aliyah thanks her alma mater

Aliyah went ahead to appreciate her alma mater, Tuskegee University for preparing her and giving her the necessary skills required in achieving her goals.

According to her, she is so excited to get the opportunity to forge ahead and get into another elite group.

"Thank you to my Alma Mater Tuskegee University for preparing me for this very moment."

"I’m so grateful that I am entering another elite alumni group", she said.

People react

Reacting to the good news, Logan Battle said:

"So proud of you. Endless congratulations."

Anyajuru Ruth added:

"Congratulations darling! All the best."

Leslie Connor stated:

"Congratulations Aliyah on a job well done."

Source: Legit.ng