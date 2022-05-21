London to Lagos biker, Kunle Adeyanju has shared a tweet, indicating that he is now in Ghana, having arrived from Ivory Coast

In the said tweet, he said he prefers Nigerian Jollof but that was after eating the Ghanaian Jollof and thanking them for it

Nigerians and other Twitter users have besieged the tweet, congratulating him for the courage he has maintained so far in his journey

Lion Heart, Kunle Adeyanju, the Nigerian biker who set out to ride on his bike from London to Lagos is now in Ghana.

A tweet he shared indicates that he arrived in the West African Country from Ivory Coast and enjoyed their Jollof rice.

After arriving in Ghana, Kunle Adeyanju ate Jollof rice. Photo credit: @lionheart1759.

I prefer Nigerian Jollof

After Kunle enjoyed the Ghanain Jollof rice and thanked them for it, he went on to say that he prefers the Nigerian Jollof.

Part of his tweet reads:

"Hello Ghana…. thank for the jollof rice tonight …. But I still prefer Nigerian Jollof."

See his tweet below:

Twitter users react

@gotyopima said:

"How long from Cote d Ivoire to Ghana? Is it that close?"

@laqadri commented:

"Most of his post are certainly delayed, for security reasons he’s not expected to make a post disclosing his current and immediate location."

@Dyberry1 said:

"Omo you don reach naija be dat nah welcome home."

@otitokoro77 commented

"Y’all know there is Togo and Benin before Nigeria, coming from Ghana?"

@iammrstiles said:

"Abeg leave Ghana before commenting on thier Jollof ooo. They like taking things too personal."

@kabsholelectric reacted:

"I guess you are in Takoradi. You can't stay long in Ghana as the road ahead is still very long. Safe trip sir. We are following you religiously."

@dosunmu_akinola said:

"You just entered my birth country..... Welcome to Ghana."

@achie_younge commented:

"Your taste in jollof rice is below standard for choosing nija joff over Ghana joff."

Kunle Adeyanju denied entry into Ivory Coast

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Kunle Adeyanju was initially denied access into Ivory Coast.

He said the border authorities had issues with a permit issued to him in Mali.

He had to ride back to Mali and wait for the situation to be sorted out by the Nigerian Embassy.

Source: Legit.ng