A 16-year-old British-Belgian boy said he intends to become the youngest person to fly around the world alone

Mack Rutherford started his journey in March 2022 and aims to break the Guinness World record, currently held by Travis Ludlow

Rutherford's journey involves visiting four African and Indian Ocean countries including Kenya where he landed on Wednesday, May 18

A 16-year-old boy on a solo mission to fly around the world has landed in Nairobi.

Mack Rutherford landed in the capital city of Kenya, one of the African countries bordering the Indian Ocean on Wednesday, May 18, CNN reports.

The British-Belgian pilot began his journey on March 17, 2022, from the Bulgarian capital Sofia.

Mack Rutherford is following in his sister's footsteps. Photo: The Guardian.

World record

The young pilot is aiming to break the Guinness World record currently held by 18-year-old Travis Ludlow.

Rutherford landed at Wilson airport in a two-seater single prop ultralight aircraft and encouraged young people to always follow their dreams.

"I'm hoping, with this journey, to inspire young people to follow their dreams," Rutherford said after landing at Wilson.

His journey involves visiting four more African and Indian Ocean countries, including Kenya where he landed on Wednesday.

The young boy is following in his sister Zara Rutherford's footsteps, who broke history by becoming the first woman to fly around the world in January 2022.

