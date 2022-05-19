Nick Cannon, a famed American TV host and musician, said he could put an end to fathering more children

The 41-year-old disclosed that he is thinking of undergoing a vasectomy after the birth of his 8th child

Nick made headlines after welcoming four kids in close succession, prompting comedian Kevin Hart to send him a cheeky gift

American TV personality Nick Cannon's baby-making saga is seemingly coming to an end.

Nick Cannon is thinking of having a vasectomy. Photo: Nick Cannon.

Nick not keen on having more babies

Nick, who made headlines several times in recent years for fathering eight children, revealed that he is thinking of getting a vasectomy.

The Masked Singer host, who welcomed four of his children in close succession, told E! News on Tuesday, May 17, that he does not plan on filling the earth.

Cannon, whose children are from five different mothers, said:

“I already went and got my vasectomy consultation. I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children I currently have.”

The musician added that he finds a sense of purpose in his children.

“I find solace, I find peace in my children, and I find purpose.”

"It seems father Abraham has had enough," one netizen reacted.

Fans talk Nick needs to register for a birth control

Legit.ng had reported earlier that Nick Cannon is going to be a father for the eighth time. The Drumline star and Bre Tiesi announced back in January that they were expecting their first child together - a boy.

Cannon already shares seven other children with four different women, including ex-wife Mariah Carey and model Brittany Bell.

The star topped Twitter trends when his baby mama Bre Tiesi shared snaps from their recent maternity photoshoot.

The 30-year-old mom-to-be stripped down to nothing but a trench coat and thigh-high boots for the black-and-white shoot with Cannon.

Taking to Twitter, peeps shared hilarious reactions to Cannon's photoshoot.

BienSur_JeTaime:

"When National Geographic said the average American would look like this by 2050, I had no idea it was bc most of the population would be descended from Nick Cannon."

Kevin Hart makes fun of Nick

Kevin Hart reignited his prank feud with Nick in February after gifting him a condom vending machine.

The talk show host shared a photo of himself standing next to a vending machine with condoms.

“Looks like somebody just sent me an early Valentine’s Day gift,” he captioned the image.

A few hours later, Hart responded by stating:

“I see you got my gift. Now you don’t have an excuse because the condoms are free.”

