Award-winning American rapper Kendrick Lamar released his most expected album titled Mr Morale and The Big Stepper

A day before the release of the album, Lamar was spotted having a fun-filled stay in Ghana where he mingled freely with the people

The rapper got big shout out from one of his finest colleagues, Eminem who lauded his latest effort

Rapper Kendrick Lamar has earned the praise of legendary rapper Marshall 'Eminem' Mathers after he released his Mr Morale and The Big Steppers album.

Legendary rapper Eminem sent a tribute to Kendrick Lamar after the release of his album. Photo: HipHopDX, Eminem.

Source: UGC

The album will be Lamar's final work of art with the top-rated record label Top Dawg Entertainment.

Eminem took to his Twitter account tagging legendary producer and rapper Dr Dre.

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Yo @Dr.Dre This Kendrick album is f****** ridiculous. I'm speechless."

Twitter post below:

According to Geo News, Lamar proclaimed the record in April which revealed the title and release date of the album.

Lamar's album is split into two volumes of nine tracks featuring collabos from Ghostface Killah, Sampha, Beth Gibbons, Baby Keem, Summer Walker and Thundercat.

Lamar plays street football in Ghana.

Earlier TUKO.co.ke reported Kendrick Lamar arriving in Ghana on Thursday, May 12, 2022, a day before the release of his latest album.

It is no doubt that the rapper is enjoying himself to the fullest in the West African country and the best part of it is that he is not suffocated by the attention since many of the locals didn't recognize him.

A video shared on Twitter depicted the superstar playing street football with some youths.

Lamar could be seen rocking a yellow t-shirt, and maroon shorts with white sneakers.

He seemed to have enjoyed the running rings around the young Ghanaians and it was evident that the majority of them did not know who he is.

Lamar album drop

On Friday 13th of May, Lamar dropped his anticipated fifth studio album Mr Morale & The Big Steppers and social media could not keep calm.

The rapper was missing in action for close to a decade despite the constant calls by fans for him to drop an album.

The album have been getting nice reviews globally.

Source: Legit.ng