A viral video has shown the hilarious moment an African mum saw a fox in her house and she did something really interesting

The moment she sighted the animal, she broke into prayers and prayed very hard, trying to chase it away with her prayers

The video has generated reactions among social media users who wondered why the woman is afraid of ordinary fox

An African mum has been seen in a viral video praying seriously after she saw a fox in her house.

The woman entered into prayers, trying to chase out the animal through strong "kabashing."

The mum tried to use prayers to chase away the fox from her house. Photo credit: @instablog9ja.

Source: Instagram

The fox made itself comfortable

However, as she continued to pray, the animal just recoiled and only stared at her and even lay down.

It was as if the fox felt very much at home and tried to enjoy the house when it saw that the woman was praying.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@daddyfreeze said:

"Ordinary fox aunty calm down."

@iam_slimcase commented:

"Hey Jimmie it’s just a Fox nothin that serious."

@ms.perryy reacted:

"Even me self go go spiritual, Obara Jesus."

@pretty.juddy commented:

"Omo! I would be scared too if it was me o."

@yvonessa1 reacted:

"The guy doesn’t even send her . He yawned and made himself comfy."

@im_joey_joe remarked:

"Baba kuku sit down, relax, receive prayers."

@isiswag1 commented:

"It’s quite scary if you ask me,the prayer was actually needed."

@lekzy_ghost said:

"The fox just wants to rest abeg."

Woman goes into prayers as birds perch on her roof

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady went into prayers when she saw some birds that perched on her roof.

The prayer was serious and she never stopped praying until all the birds flew away from the roof one after the other. She prayed seriously, casting and binding whoever it was that sent the birds to her house.

Many said they did not blame the woman especially after seeing that the birds flew away when the woman started praying and binding them with the blood of Jesus.

The video later went viral and attracted massive reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng