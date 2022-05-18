Popular Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, is celebrating her 43rd birthday and she penned a heartfelt message to the people who saved her life during a troubled moment

In the write-up, Uche narrated how she felt she won't see this year before God said no to her bad thoughts and kept her alive after a scary surgery

She thanked her husband and the doctors who performed the surgery as she gushed about her new age with lovely new photos

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, celebrated her 43rd birthday with a long epistle on Instagram to narrate how scary the year 2021 was for her.

The movie star explained how she thought she won't witness 2022 but God cancelled the thoughts in a miraculous way.

Uche Ogbodo goes emotional on her birthday. Credit: @ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

She gave an account of what happened to her in the theatre when she wanted to deliver her baby Lumina and was scared that something would go wrong.

Uche said the thought kept coming and tied it to many death wishes she got from online trolls as her subconscious was already believing it would happen.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The actress commended her man for holding her hands throughout the surgery and praying for her.

Commending the doctors, she said:

"After birthing my baby , the doctors discovered complications , blood sacs in my stomach that’s one of the complications that might cos bleeding after birth.

"Thank God for My wonderful Doctor FATIMALI refused to stitch me back Up ! God used this wonderful Muslim Doctor to save my Life . She discovered this problem and insisted it wasn’t normal, that my stomach wasn’t as it should be., if I had my baby else where maybe they would have stitched me up and discharged me then I will go home and develop Bigger complications and who knows."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to her post

A number of Uche Ogbodo's followers have trooped to the comment section of the post to join her in thanking God for her life and also sent their birthday wishes.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

paschalinealex24:

"This picture is screaming sasha fierce Happy birthday Goddess."

Halimabubakar:

"I rejoice with you hun.you are a miracle indeed..more grace ,more life.love yaCheers to life babe."

Sochima1_:

"You are more than a conqueror! I Stan your never ending supremacy."

He didn't marry me but he supports me

Legit.ng earlier reported that Uche Ogbodo took to social media to shower praises on her second baby daddy, Bobby Maris.

She shared a series of loved-up photos of them together at her star-studded baby shower ceremony.

Uche declared that despite Bobby not marrying her yet, he is proud of her and supports her as she declared that she would choose him a million times over because he had been there for her.

Source: Legit.ng