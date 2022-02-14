A US resident was heard in viral video, casting, and binding until some strange birds that assembled on her roof all left

The birds, 18 in number were seen on the roof, just as if they came for a meeting, but the lady did not find it funny as she immediately went spiritual

As soon as she started praying and calling the name of Jesus, the birds started flying away one after the other

Some 18 birds decided to hold a meeting on the roof of a house in the US, but the owner of the house, a lady, refused to welcome them.

As soon as they perched, she immediately burst into prayers, calling the name of Jesus and asking for his intervention.

The birds were seen perching as if they are in the bush. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Her prayer worked

It looked like her prayer worked because as soon as she went spiritual, the birds started flying away from the roof one after the other. The birds gently flew and left. She said in her prayers:

"I ask that you remove any demons, any negativity, any harm any unforeseen danger that I cannot see Lord. I trust in you to protect me."

Social media users react

The video of the lady who turned prayer warrior to chase away birds on her roof has attracted considerable reactions online. After it was shared by @instablog9ja, so many persons who saw it quickly went to the comment section to bare their minds. A few of the comments are captured below:

@the_adahora said:

"She might have had a revelation prior to this. It’s very good to be prayerful. The world is actually more spiritual than you think."

@joyesene wrote: "Hmm, it depends on what she perceived in her spirit. If praying will bring her relief that's fine."

@boldsisters remarked:

"It can be anything or not...but that prayer has effect on the birds or on something. Prayer is never a waste."

@not_your_ideal_guy observed:

Its the way they flew off one after the other for me , y'all better not take prayers for granted

