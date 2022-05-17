A group of married women hit the street to express their displeasure over an ugly trend in their marriages

The unhappy women lamented losing their husbands to younger girls and stormed a particular compound to vent their anger

With a banner supporting their standpoint, the women alleged that younger girls use their indecent dressing to steal their men

Perhaps fed up with the situation, a group of married women in Owerri protested losing their husbands to younger girls.

The women were spotted and recorded in a particular compound where they had taken their message to.

In a short video shared by @lindaikejiblogofficial on Instagram, the women complained bitterly, with one who appeared to be their leader speaking to whoever cared to listen while using a local musical instrument to make a noise.

The women allege younger girls use indecent dressing to steal their men

One of the protesters held a banner that highlighted pictorially various indecent dresses.

The women further accused younger girls of using indecent dressing to steal their husbands.

A man who seemed to have made the recording from a corner in the building the women stormed explained their bitterness in Igbo language.

Social media reactions

@donking19uk said:

"Go and buy your own and wear at home at least.stop tying wrapper round the clock then turn around and blame another girl for attracting ur husband.oya let the attacks start."

@stylettenigeria said:

"These women should get a little shame and rest. How can the person who promised you forever decide to embarrass himself and the institution of marriage, instead of talking to him or walking away. You carry placards and enter the streets to further humiliate yourself."

@glamlooksmakeovers said:

"Girls should dress more decently, Men be faithful to your wives close your eyes and face your wives at home. Wives, you sef dress attractively. Stop using being a wife to dress like his grandma! You can look good for you husbands too, stop wearing wrapper, hair nets and shapeless boubous. Wear nice outfits, smell good for your husbands!"

@sasha_beckley1 said:

"I hear in Imo, young men and being taken from their homes and carried away. Isn't that more of a priority than this??? Any man that can be snatched Isn't worth being married to."

