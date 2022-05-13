Mixed reactions have trailed a marriage proposal incident that went down during a burial ceremony

The lady's man pulled the move during her father's burial ceremony and while people were still crying

Many social media users knocked the man for his move at the occasion which they felt came at a bad time

A man caused a commotion at a burial ceremony after pulling up a surprise marriage proposal on his girlfriend.

His girlfriend happens to be the daughter of the man whose burial they had gathered to mark that day.

In a short video shared by @cavalier_youth and reposted by @lindaikejiblogofficial on Instagram, the lady sat facing her father's coffin at the occasion and could be seen wiping tears from her face with a white material.

The man in suit was seen on both knees before his woman as he made his marriage proposal with a microphone.

After communicating his intention to the mourning lady, she accepted. Well wishers and guests were also captured in the video.

He then put the ring on her finger. Legit.ng learnt that the incident happened in South Africa.

Watch the video below:

Many agreed that the timing was wrong

@callme_jessy1 said:

"Of all places in the world, someone father's funeral is he mad ni."

@simpli_aura said:

"Good intentions? Yes but that ain’t the time or place bruh."

@lyra_foods said:

"He had good intentions. It was bad timing but he didn't do this out of malice; he probably thought it would make her feel better. He was wrong, obviously but she didn't need to tweet that. You shouldn't castigate someone whose intention was to help publicly but that's just me sha."

@kemz_emma said:

"I thought there's time for everything, honestly this wasn't necessary in my opinion."

Lady rejects man's proposal with a loud 'no'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had rejected her man's surprise marriage proposal with a loud 'no.'

In an attempt to pull off a surprise romantic engagement, the boyfriend had gone on one knee at a mall in Delta State to propose to his woman.

Without any hesitation, the lady refused blatantly with a series of 'no' screams before storming off the scene of the proposal.

In the short video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, the man buried his face on his raised knee before picking himself up.

