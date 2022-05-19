Amina Uwikuzi was captured sitting by the roadside selling a variety of fruits while at the same time concentrating on her book

Her photos went viral after social media user Tito Harerimana shared them on May 4 and captioned them "at work"

Wellwishers touched by the determination of the 18-year-old student came together to help her and her family

Well-wishers touched by the story of a student from Rwanda who was selling fruits by the roadside to support her family while reading came together to help her.

Well-wishers have come together to help Amina Uwikuzi after she was spotted selling fruits by the roadside while studying. Photo: Tito Harerimana.

Source: Facebook

Amina Uwikuzi's photos of her captioned "at work" made rounds on social media after Tito Harerimana shared them on May 14.

Student selling fruits lost father recently

An update on Twitter by Athan Tashobya further indicated the 18-year-old Senior Three student, who comes from a family of six children, had lost her father recently.

"You have probably seen her photo making rounds on socials. She’s a S3 Student, from a family of 6. Amina recently lost her father, the sole family breadwinner," he said.

According to Athan, Uwikuzi's mother, Marciana Mujawimana, works as a maid while she vends fruits after school to earn extra money to sustain the family.

Athan said he visited the family after being prompted by a friend to go and share a few gifts, which he did on Wednesday, May 18.

"Amina is a happy kid, regardless. She dreams of starting a business for her mother. We can make her dream come true," he added.

Student's dream is to open a restaurant for her mother

A fundraiser has since been started on SavePlus, where many kind-hearted people are contributing, while others have reached out directly to the family with financial support.

A few people have since reached out to her and her family with donations in form of school materials and funds.

However, Amina dreams of starting a business for her mother. All they can think about is starting a restaurant.

That way, the family says they will be able to have food to eat but also generate a better and regular income.

Source: Legit.ng