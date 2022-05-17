Ntombizodwa Merriam Mahlangu always dreamed of pursuing her education, but a lack of resources had proved a stumbling block

However, after falling pregnant unexpectedly, she started working as a domestic worker to provide for her child

Pushing through the obstacles, she managed to teach herself important skills and obtained her BA degree in human and social studies from University of South Africa (UNISA) in 2018

Social media users were touched by the inspiring perseverance of Ntombizodwa Merriam Mahlangu who despite being dealt a raw deal in life, pushed through and achieved her dreams of graduating from university.

A trusted South African news media Briefly News previously shared her on Facebook, revealing that Mahlangu always dreamed of pursuing her education, but a lack of resources and development in her area, a poor education system, financial difficulty, and an unplanned pregnancy got in the way of her dream.

Ntombizodwa Merriam Mahlangu stands as a beacon of hope for many people who stem from disadvantaged backgrounds. Image: @ntombizodwa2811/Instagram

Source: UGC

Ntombizodwa worked as a domestic worker to make ends meet

To provide for her daughter, she started working as a domestic worker.

During this time, she taught herself to use a computer, learned how to drive, and found employment as a receptionist.

She started studying part-time and obtained her BA degree in human and social studies from UNISA in 2018.

Ntombizodwa, who is also a published author, now wants to help other helpers achieve the same success through a non-profit initiative called Help one Helper.

Social media reactions

Netizens were inspired by her amazing milestone and shared uplifting comments on Facebook:

Hazron Gawie replied:

“Help one helper the company she started to help others reach their dreams I'm motivated.”

Masego Lala Lucretia Seleka responded:

“Inspirational...WoMandla. Blessings are upon her.”

Thabang Cass said:

“More blessings upon her life with Jesus Christ on your side nothing is impossible to wish nothing but the best Amen.”

Qocwa Jojo wrote:

“Well done Mom you're such an inspiration to many, I wish those very young ladies in my township could learn something from this story. I don't blame nor seek to embarrass them. I know it's the systems we are living under that fail us. We hoped from surviving from the jaws of evil apartheid we would move into a prosperous life not knowing only a few elites would enjoy peanut butter and jelly with their offspring and friends at the expense of spilled blood of our fallen heroes and heroines.”

