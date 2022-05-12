It was indeed a priceless moment for two children who had the opportunity to meet themselves again after a long while

The excited kids were captured in a video giving themselves a tight hug and lifting each other up after their parents organized a surprise meeting

The heartwarming video has stirred emotions online as people share their opinions about the tight bond between the girls

An adorable video of two kids giving themselves a tight hug has been making rounds on social media.

The video which was shared on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut captured the girls running towards each other and hugging themselves.

It was gathered that the duo have been apart from each other for a while and their parents organized a surprise reunion for them.

Two beautiful kids reunite after a long time

In the video, one of the girls was asked to turn around for a surprise. With a look of confusion on her face, she turned and became awestruck when she saw her friend approaching her.

She immediately ran towards her friend and they gave each other a tight hug all smiles.

People applaud the beautiful friends over their bond

Reacting to the video, viewers have applauded the young girls over the beautiful bond they share with each other.

Amarion Felix said:

"Awww their bond is beautiful. I hope to have children who would be this close."

Gomes Sandra added:

"Friendships are always sweet for children. It only gets harder when we grow. May God bless their kind hearts."

Samson Jaja added:

"Wow this is beautiful. I don't think I ever had a friend I would hug so tightly like this. But I hope to find one in my soul mate."

