In what has marvelled netizens, two creative kids recreated some scenes from the popular Disney cartoon, Frozen

The kids watched the scenes as it came up on the television and copied the moves the lead Elsa acted out with the younger character, Anna

It was how they organized and worked in sync like adults in the viral video that stunned netizens

Two cute babies demonstration of intelligence captured in a video has warmed hearts on the net.

In the clip Art Empire shared on Facebook, the kids recreated emotional scenes from the popular 2013 cartoon Frozen.

They worked in sync like organized adults. Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Art Empire

Watching as the scenes played out on a television before them, the kids took roles and copied the actors.

The babies played their parts cutely

One of the babies who appeared to be more dominant took on the role of Elsa while the other played the role of the younger sister.

They used a pillow in place of a bed, as one of the babies who impersonated Anna comforted the other, Elsa during a scene.

They would steal glances at the TV to ensure they were in line in character with a scene.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Ememobong Asuquo said:

"They must have watched this a billion times, they were so accurate!, Simply adorable to watch them. Smart kids!"

Janette Keeton said:

"So cute! ... But a wake up call about how impressionable Movies and TV images can be even on babies! ... Choose wisely!"

Oggy Jack said:

"I didn't get how they managed themselves to perform their act but their co ordination is really unbelievable ... Such a cute and beautiful copy cats."

