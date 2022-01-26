It was an emotional reunion for two kids who are friends but who have had to endure their separation sometime back

Recently, they had a chance of seeing each other again and they quickly hugged so tightly that they attracted attention online

People who have seen the emotional video of the sweet moment between the girls are reacting in different ways

Two little ladies who met each other and became friends when they were at foundation school lost touch and stayed apart for a long time. They got a chance to see each other again recently and it became an emotional reunion.

The two friends are identified as Leila and Seren. Their sad separation happened when Leila moved to Chicago.

Leila and Seren hug so tightly. Photo credit: @goodnewsmovement

Parents arranged for them to meet

Their parents arranged their recent meeting and the cuties could not get enough of each other when they met.

In the emotional video which has gone viral, one of the kids was seen running like a sprinter immediately she caught sight of her long time friend. She caught up with her and then they both hugged.

Sharing the story, @goodnewsmovement wrote on Instagram:

"Best friends reunite: They met in FS1 and have been best friends ever since. When Leila moved to Chicago last year it wasn’t a goodbye it was a see you soon… that “see you soon” was a surprise planned by the parents ... and sweet Seren was overjoyed.".

Social media users react

The very emotional video attracted so many reactions from members of the public who saw it on Instagram. A few of the reactions are captured below:

@olbigeyes went down memory lane:

"This exact thing happened to my daughter. She met her best friend in first grade and then they moved the next year to Chicago. They’re still best friends and we try and get them together as often as we can. They are both Freshman now."

@tashadonna wrote:

"I hope they remain friends well into their 90s. Good job to the parents for the roles they played."

@jan_echeva exclaimed:

"Oh my god this is so precious."

Watch the video below:

