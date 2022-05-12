A woman who had a problem with her gear and had to take it to the mechanic to fix was surprised at what happened

The whole car looks out of place, and dirty like a vehicle that had been abandoned for years in the clip

Nigerians who reacted to the video wondered how long she kept the car with the mechanic for it to look so disused

A young woman has in a video lamented the condition her car was subjected to after she gave her mechanic to work on it.

In a clip that has gone viral on Instagram, the woman said that after she asked her mechanic to work on the gearbox, he turned it into something else.

Vehicle in terrible condition

Everything in the video looks upturned. The car seat is dirty. You will think it has been abandoned for years.

When the woman opened the bonnet of the car to reveal the engine, she said that some things have gone missing in the car. The wiring in the engine is in tatters.

derrick_nnaji said:

"He turn your car to mechanic workshop...be like you done even park the car for like 2 years at his workshop."

djsoulchild15 said:

"How long the motor don spend there??? This one they don turn. To a mini-workshop."

king_meekhan said:

"That car looks like it has been parked there for years."

naustalgiabeats said:

"This car go don use 2 years there, don’t drop ur car if not ready."

Woman shows off futuristic Rolls Royce

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a woman, Supercarblondie, who is very much interested in cars and their making stirred reactions on social media.

In a video shared on TikTok, the woman drove what she termed a futuristic Rolls-Royce 103EX. It should be noted that the vehicle is not yet in public production.

The car is built in such a way that makes it look like a space shift. One interesting thing about it is that it is self-driven.

