Self-acclaimed AreaFada, Charles Oputa, AKA Charlyboy has criticized the incessant industrial action by ASUU

Charlyboy blamed the government for their complacency stating that they don't care about Nigerian student because their own children school overseas

He lauded Nigerian students for the consistent and outstanding performances in higher institutions overseas

Nigerian social engineer and popular entertainer, Charlyboy, has said that the situation of the country will take several years to be addressed, stating that as it stands right now, even if Jesus Christ returns to govern the country, things won’t change.

The AreaFada’s allusion to Jesus Christ was anchored on the current level of rot in the system, especially in the education sector where university students have been at home for the past 3 months.

Charlyboy (middle) onset alongside other actors for a Nollywood movie. Photo Credit: (@AreaFada1)

Source: Twitter

On Monday, May 9, 2022, the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU announced the extension of its strike for another 12 weeks. This, according to the union followed the failure of the government to meet ASUU’s terms and conditions

But speaking exclusively with Legit.ng, Charlyboy said people in leadership positions have made it impossible for children not to be going to school. He alleged that they won’t be bothered because all their children are abroad.

He said:

“They don’t embark on strikes abroad. So they should know ordinarily that they are the problem. It’s an issue of bad leadership. Why do you think that schools abroad don’t go on strike as we do down here? Who is responsible? The answer is so simple. The main issue is that all their children are abroad."

According to him, if all their children are in the country, the incessant strikes won’t happen.

Charlyboy reminiscent of educational system in the 70s

Recalling how education was in the past, Charlyboy said:

“In the early 70s, those of us who went abroad for further studies were mocked. This is because it was believed that only those who are not intelligent enough seek further studies abroad. This is because our standard of education was at an enviable height then.”

Speaking about the natural brain and talents of the Nigerian youths, he said:

“Even till this very moment, Nigerian students in the United States of America and other countries perform excellently well. They have remained the best in the various schools that they are attending. Nigerian students abroad are doing better than their counterparts around the world. That goes to show that an enabling environment could change things. But they have damaged the education system. They have messed up everything. Nothing is ever the same again because of bad leadership.”

Wondering why universities should embark on strike in the 21st century Nigeria, he said:

I can’t even fathom why youths are out of school. I can’t explain why this endless strike continues without a solution. Apparently what this tells me is that leadership is not interested in the future of our children and their education, because their children are abroad.

“This is the same way they have ignored the nation’s healthcare system and they are all running abroad for treatment. Tell me why these things shouldn’t work. In the 21st century, Nigeria is still talking about lecturers going on strike over what should strengthen the education sector. Isn’t this a shame? “

The AreaFada questioned the amount budgeted for both education and healthcare.

According to him:

“With all the budget for education and health, these two sectors are still struggling. How much is the budget for the Aso Rock clinic? Yet, when the president is ill, does he go to the clinic? We all know where they run to.

“The situation of our youths with regard to their education is sad. The youths should wake up.”

Source: Legit.ng