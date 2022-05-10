A man was recently left awestruck after a stranger approached him and gifted him N207k to take care of himself

The excited man who couldn't stop showing off his dentition said he can now afford to buy more food for himself and family

Media users have showered praises on the kind giver who was thoughtful enough to provide money for a total stranger

A good Samaritan has received accolades for gifting the sum of $500 (N207k) to a stranger he met by the roadside.

In a video shared on Instagram by @mdmotivator, the kind man was seen approaching an elderly man who was seated in his car, eating tacos.

He asked him how much he got the tacos he was eating, and the man replied $2.50.

Surprisingly, the good Samaritan brought out $500 from his pocket and handed it over to the man who was so full of excitement.

He expressed his happiness over the fact that he can now afford to buy more food for himself and his family.

He further showered blessings on his benefactor while advising people to always show kindness.

People react

Reacting to the video, media users have applauded the kind giver over his kind gesture.

Opeyemi Kola said:

"This was so beautiful to watch. May God give us the strength and ability to always show kindness to people around us."

Karen Joe noted:

"The smile in his face is priceless. That is the smile and laughter of a man who is truly happy."

Ismail Joke added:

"Aww I wish I can put smiles in the faces of all the people who need help. I mean man is happy he now has money to feed."

Jotta stated:

"The part where he said he can now feed his family really broke my heart. God bless you always for your help man."

Homeless man breaks down as stranger gifts Him N207k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a homeless man has received a whopping $500 (N207k) from a total stranger who saw him sitting alone on the roadside.

The joyous man revealed he has been homeless for 20 years ever since his mother sadly passed away.

The video has sparked reactions from media users who applauded the good Samaritan for his kind gesture.

Source: Legit.ng