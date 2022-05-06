A homeless man has received a whopping $500 (N207k) from a total stranger who saw him sitting alone on the roadside

The joyous man revealed he has been homeless for 20 years ever since his mother sadly passed away

The video has sparked reactions from media users who applauded the good Samaritan for his kind gesture

A homeless man who has been roaming the streets for about 20 years recently broke down in tears after a stranger surprised him with $500 (N207,560).

In a video shared by Mdmotivator on Instagram, the man revealed he has been homeless since his mother passed away 20 years ago.

He said:

"I've been struggling with homelessness for 20 years since my mother passed away. I was close to my mother. I'm a momma's boy till the end of my life."

Homeless man receives N207k from total stranger. Source: Instagram/Mdmotivator.

Source: Instagram

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Destiny changed overnight

Fortunately, a good Samaritan approached him while he was sitting by the roadside, and offered to give him $500 (N207,560).

Homeless man appreciates kind gesture

After getting offered $500 by the stranger, the joyful man got emotional and showered praises on the giver.

While expressing his emotions, he referred to his benefactor as "the greatest thing in the world".

In his words:

"$500? Wait a minute, this right here is great man. Ohh it's going to be the beautifulest weekend. Can I stand up and hug you? Oh Thank you. Everybody needs a person like you. You're the greatest thing in the world."

People react

The emotional video has sparked reactions on social media.

Aisha Aridass said:

"Kindness is all around you everyday. It is up to you to see it."

Georgina Onuoha wrote:

"You always have a way of making me cry tears of joy and hope each time I watch your videos. God bless you immensely."

Brig Henry stated:

"I see your light, I see his light. We are all connected."

Miss Tah asked:

"Who's cutting onions?"

Family receives N20million from rapper, 6ix9ine

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that popular american rap star, Tekashi 6ix9ine walked into a Mexican village and surprised a family with a huge cash gift.

6ix9ine said he decided to give them the sum of N20m ($50k).

His act of kindness swept the family off their feet as the man and his wife broke down in tears of joy.

Source: Legit.ng