Brave biker, Kunle Adeyanju has been hosted in Senegal by the Nigerian Ambassador to that country, Amb. Ibrahim Lamuwa

The biker who is currently riding from London, UK to Lagos Nigeria arrived in Senegal two days ago after crossing from Mauritania

Kunle shared the photo of the event and also intimated that he will be treated to a dinner by the Nigerian community in Senegal

Nigerian biker, Kunle Adenyanju who is riding from London to Lagos is apparently having a nice time in Senegal where he arrived on the 13th day of his ambitious journey.

He has shared a tweet, indicating that he was hosted by the Nigerian ambassador to Senegal, Amb. Ibrahim Lamuwa.

Biker, Kunle Adeyanju is currently in Senegal where he will also be hosted by the Nigerian community in that country. Photo credit: Twitter/@lionheart1759 and Youtube/Lion Heart.

Nigerian community to host him to dinner

In another update, Kunle said he will also be hosted to a dinner by the Nigerian and Yoruba communities in the West African country.

He described the Nigerian ambassador to Senegal as a fine gentleman. His words:

"I was hosted today by the Nigerian Ambassador to Sénégal, a fine gentleman of sound intelligence and depth of intellect. It was a really nice and pleasant outing. Thank you sir!"

He also tweeted a photo of him receiving a gift from the ambassador much to the admiration of many people.

See his tweet below:

Social media users react

@AbayomiArobieke said:

"Seems you really enjoyed Senegal."

@DuroBare reacted:

"Senegal is indeed a pleasant place that gives you the easy welcoming. They did so well, God bless the Senegalese and ease your journey sir."

@jiggyjean said:

"God will continue to strengthen you Mr. Kunle. I've learnt things I never knew from this journey of yours. One love."

@ishayaibrahim1 said:

"Great to know that things are going well in Senegal after the nasty experience in Mauritania."

@Ify_kingsley commented:

"We can't wait to have you in Nigeria."

@UareimeM said:

"Sir sha no forget to carry me inside your bag if you dey go back."

