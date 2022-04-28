Popular American rap star, Tekashi 6ix9ine walked into a Mexican village and surprised a family with a huge cash gift

6ix9ine who said he was on his way to the airport and noticed the living condition of the family decided to give them the sum of N20m ($50k)

His act of kindness clearly swept the family off their feet as the man and his wife broke down in profuse tears of joy hugging their kids

American rap music merchant, Tekashi 6ix9ine has put a broad smile on the face of a family he met in a Mexican village by giving them N20m ($50k) cash.

6ix9ine was passing in his car when he decided to stop by the village and do good. He brought out the huge sum of money and then went straight to the family and gave it to them.

The Mexican family cried tears of joy after receiving the gift from 6ix9nine. Photo credit: @6ix9ine.

Source: Instagram

Mum, dad shed tears of joy

Due to the shock of the gift given to them, the man and his wife broke down in tears of joy as they hugged their children in uncontrollable happiness.

The family obviously didn't expect it and was seriously shocked when a stranger walked in and started handing them huge wads of cash.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

When the video was shared on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut, it got a lot of reactions. Here are a few of them:

@_ola_of_lagos_ reacted:

"God bless 6ix9ine."

@elvinmensah said:

"How do you send him your bank details?"

@benbills007 reacted:

"One thing about him is that he always help his kind,if you like call it clout,na you sabi."

@slyboyedos_nmns said:

"He has been giving for a very long time, not even today, been long."

@enosenty1 commented:

"Imagine not having 2k home and abroad, then boom someone shows up and gives you 30 million naira… You fit ment."

@official_m.o.g_ said:

"God will send someone a helper from no where to bless your destiny."

6ix9ine gifts family N8m

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that 6ix9ine gifted a family the sum of N8m after meeting them by the roadside.

He earlier said he wanted to go to the club and blow the whole money but decided to use it for charity.

The woman who received the money was overwhelmed as she hugged the popular rapper in complete happiness.

Source: Legit.ng