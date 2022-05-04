A Nigerian boy was the cynosure of eyes on a tarred road in Auchi, Edo state as he took a unique car for a ride

The talented boy built a fully functional sorts car himself using cartons and showcased its effectiveness in style

Passers-by couldn't help but marvel as they gathered the boy to take videos and pictures while he drove his whip

A young Nigerian boy marvelled and blew road users away with a unique automobile he created himself.

The boy was spotted driving a locally built sports car on a tarred road in Auchi, Edo state.

He built it using cartons. Photo Credit: @gossipmilltv

According to @gossipmilltv who showcased the lad's creation on Instagram, the sports car was built from the scratch by the boy using cartons.

He has built a bike too

The Instagram blog added that the lad had also built a motorbike with cartons.

In a short video the aforementioned blog on social media, the lad sped on the road with the whip much to the admiration of passers-by.

He used the brake and made a U-turn while stunned peeps took photos and videos of the wonder they had seen.

Social media reactions

@fmsteady said:

"Nobody will see this one oo if is about someone dancing on duty that when u will be seeing sponsorship here and Dey."

@stocklas66667887 said:

"Na wow we go dy do, if the government invest in him, Nigeria go dy better with time but na lie."

@katapult___ said:

"E pain me say n’a naija get this talent. Cause las las nobody or government go do anything about am."

@gettodz2309 said:

"This the type of talents u need to breed here in Nigeria ...make una just support am with funds this guy already has an idea but the government no fit see this na something else dem go focus on with funds he can build more but in cool ways."

@barbie_bisbel said:

"I just hope the government can see this and actually work on it but NO instead they can actually murder him."

