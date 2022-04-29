A Nigerian man named Francis Ukoh has narrated the story of how he resigned his job to set up Akara business

According to him, he was working for someone at a farm in Abeokuta where he was paid N14k per month

He decided to resign since the money wasn't enough for him to cater for himself; he went into his own private business

Francis Ukoh has wowed many Nigerians with his Akara business which he set up at Ilesha, Osun state.

Before setting up the Akara business, he was working for someone on a farm at Abeokuta, Ogun state.

The man said he had to quit his job to set up Akara business. Photo credit: LegitTV

Why he resigned

According to Uko, he decided to resign from his job because the salary which was N14k was not enough for him.

To told LegitTV in an interview that he has used money made from the Akara business to get married to his wife.

His words:

"I went to Abeokuta to do farm work. Dem dey pay me N14k per month. From there I dey eat, solve my problem from family out of it. At times, I will just drink garri to go and sleep. Later one of my guy call me from Ibadan. Na him say make I come join this business."

My daughter who is a graduate sells ugu with me, Nigerian woman laments

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman lamented the fact that her daughter finished school and couldn't find a job.

According to the woman, she sold ugu to train his daughter in a higher institution but the lady has not been able to find a good job since her graduation.

She lamented that her daughter has joined her in the market where she sells ugu. A viral video captured the woman and her daughter doing the business inside a market.

She said it makes her sad that after selling ugu to train the girl, she now joins her to do the same, saying she does not want such a destiny for her child. Many Nigerians reacted to her story, saying there is a high unemployment rate in the country which makes many young people to be jobless.

