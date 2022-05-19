A Birtish man named Joe Thwaite and his wife, Tess are currently in a happy mood after winning the large sum of N95bn (£184,262,899) in a lottery

The man has resigned from his job and now plans what to do with the massive windfall that has brought smiles to his home

His wife too is said to be considering what to do with her job at a salon after the win which is now the highest in the known history of EuroMillions

The life of Joe and his wife, Jess changed overnight after he got a message that they have won the massive sum of N95bn (£184,262,899) in the EuroMillions lottery.

The man has since resigned from his job and his wife is also considering what to do with her own job at a salon.

Tess and Joe say the will give their kids they good life. Photo credit: PA Media/BBC News.

Good news in the morning

According to the story, the message of the massive win came to the man early in the morning and he didn't know how to react to it.

Joe and his wife now hold the record of the highest win in the EuroMillions Lottery.

Joe told the BBC:

"I couldn't go back to sleep, I didn't want to wake Jess up so I just laid there for what seemed like forever. I spent some time searching for property with no budget limit, which was a novelty."

His wife said her initial reaction was to disbelieve the great news. They reveal how they will use the money:

"Our two children have always talked about going to Hawaii, I've no idea why but we can now make that dream come true. Just to see their faces when we can make these things come true will be worth every penny."

Woman wins N59b in lottery, gives half of it to charity

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman who won N59bn in a lottery jackpot gave out more than half of it to charity.

The woman identified as Francess Connoly said she is addicted to giving and charity work. She, therefore, entered into an agreement with her husband to be giving a certain amount to charity yearly.

Many people online hailed the woman for her kindness and openheartedness towards the less privileged.

