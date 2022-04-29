A young lady with the Twitter handle @Lamziee has shared how she left Nigeria and became a permanent citizen in Canada

Sharing four photos that document her journey, many Nigerians celebrated her as she now lives in a better place

Among those who reacted to her post were people seeking answers on how they can also relocate abroad

A Nigerian lady has gone online to post recent photos that capture her journey from Nigeria to Canada, her dreamland.

In a post on Thursday, April 28, she revealed that she became a permanent resident of Canada. One of the snaps has her with luggage in an airport. Another shows the lady with her Nigerian passport.

Many rejoiced with her

Two of the photos captured her in Canada. Many Nigerian Twitter users thronged her comment section to wish her well.

In a subsequent tweet, the lady provided links to those wanting tips on how to become a permanent resident like her.

See her post below:

As at the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 13,000 likes with hundreds of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@CExstarry said:

"How can I get the original link to work my visa and what it might cost me pls am serious and am following you now."

@dotunolutoke said:

"Congratulations!!! Welcome. Still snowing in Sask? Omo."

@iamsuave____ said:

"Can a degree holder in Business Administration from Ngr make this happen?"

The lady replied:

"Yes you can. But it is also dependent on age, work experience and other things."

@IchieHenry said:

"Congratulations dear, I have many questions how you went about getting your papers cuz I wanna start processing mine too. If you don't mind I could DM you."

@iamprincenkem said:

"May God continue to open more opportunities for you. I rejoice with you. Congratulations!"

Nigerian family became citizens abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the family of a Nigerian man, Tunji Johnson, got their citizenship in Canada. Sharing the news on his LinkedIn page, the man said "Glory be to God."

The man also shared a photo of his wife and daughter posing with their citizenship certificates against a backdrop of the Canadian flag.

Many Nigerians went to his comment section to celebrate with him as some suggested that his family is in a better place.

