A single Ghanaian mother only identified as Abenaa, who lives in a mud house with her three-week-old baby, has been relocated to a rented house.

The beleaguered woman was discovered by Etwereso Hemaa Official, a Ghanaian philanthropist and social commentator, who highlighted her heart-wrenching plight on social media.

Photos of Abenaa. Source: Etwereso Hemaa Official

Source: UGC

In an emotional video, Etwereso Hemaa Official gave a tour of the new mother's dilapidated mud house without proper roofing.

Abenaa revealed that she delivered her baby in the mud house because she could not afford to go to a hospital, adding that she has since been struggling to fend for the child.

Life smiles on her

After days of living in the dark, life smiled on the new mother, who has been relocated to a rented house, given a business starting capital and land to build a house.

She was brimming with excitement when through donors, Etwereso Hemaa Official presented food items to her at the muddy thatch and subsequently gave her money at her new place.

The heartwarming video has touched netizens as many expressed emotions.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Cecilia Wilson said:

''What are the other people doing our politicians and our Slay queens. Madam, you will never lack. God bless.''

Nana Adoma said:

''You deserve to be recognized and awarded for the good work you are doing I pray it happens one day and may God continue to bless you and your family.''

Kojo Tano commented:

''This Etwresohemaa lady really deserves a national award. You're really an angel madam.

''May the positive forces of this universe and beyond favour you and your generations yet unborn.''

Cecilia Akuerter said:

''Sister, God bless what you are doing and give you more blessings because you are always helping others through lobbying u will never lack anything good.''

Augustina Yeboah commented:

''God bless you dear sister for your good works may He protect you and strengthen you.''

Source: Legit.ng