Incredibly Good: Super-kind Family Treats Maid Nicely, Puts Her in School, Cute Photo Attracts Many Reactions
- A Nigerian man, Godwin Enakhena has been praised online for the nice way his family treats their help named Vero
- The man shared the story of how his family has taught Vero how to read and write and also put her in a fashion school
- He said the family treats the help who cares for their kids as a family member to the astonishment of some friends
Godwin Enakhena has narrated how he treats a lady who helps with taking care of his kids at home. He said the maid known as Vero is regarded as a member of his family.
Not only that, he said the family has taught Vero how to read and write a move that has been applauded by Nigerians online.
We put Veo in fashion school
Apparently, in a bid to improve the educational standing of the maid, she was enrolled in a fashion school by the family.
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
Godwin wrote in his tweet:
"Vero looks after our kids, we put her in a fashion school, taught her to read and write; she’s loved by my wife and I. She snatched the TV remote from me to watch her favorite movie and a friend visiting frowned at her action, and I said Vero wasn’t our maid but our daughter."
See his tweet below:
Nigerians react
@OgunwaleEmmanu3 said:
"Oga mi, that's the spirit, you gave her life but one thing you yet to say sir, does she sew male cloth too, if yes, I need her contact very urgent."
@ChigoOluwasegun reacted:
"Massive respect boss. If only, people treat their domestic staff the way you do, this country would be better. God bless you for all you do sir."
@Rasheedajijola commented:
"Ask deeply about Vero from Oga G. He will tell your why Vero is different. Not all domestic staffs is Vero. And not all bosses is Oga G and his family."
Nigerian lady shows off the massive array of items paid for her bride price, many advise her to set up a shop
@Idebaba said:
"You have always set good examples Mr G. Please continue the good work and your reward will always come from God."
@Emmanuelfaj reacted
"For this u have done. Ur name is added to d book of Life."
Kind bus driver gets car gift, salary increase
Legit.ng had also reported that a kind bus driver who treats other people's kids as his own was given the gift of a brand new car.
The man, Curtis Jenkins, is greatly loved by the kids who like entering his bus due to his nature.
He was given the nice car in a hall full of admirers and appreciative people.
Source: Legit.ng