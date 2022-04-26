A Nigerian man, Godwin Enakhena has been praised online for the nice way his family treats their help named Vero

The man shared the story of how his family has taught Vero how to read and write and also put her in a fashion school

He said the family treats the help who cares for their kids as a family member to the astonishment of some friends

Godwin Enakhena has narrated how he treats a lady who helps with taking care of his kids at home. He said the maid known as Vero is regarded as a member of his family.

Not only that, he said the family has taught Vero how to read and write a move that has been applauded by Nigerians online.

Godwin says the househelp is part of his family. Photo credit: @genakhena

We put Veo in fashion school

Apparently, in a bid to improve the educational standing of the maid, she was enrolled in a fashion school by the family.

Godwin wrote in his tweet:

"Vero looks after our kids, we put her in a fashion school, taught her to read and write; she’s loved by my wife and I. She snatched the TV remote from me to watch her favorite movie and a friend visiting frowned at her action, and I said Vero wasn’t our maid but our daughter."

See his tweet below:

Nigerians react

@OgunwaleEmmanu3 said:

"Oga mi, that's the spirit, you gave her life but one thing you yet to say sir, does she sew male cloth too, if yes, I need her contact very urgent."

@ChigoOluwasegun reacted:

"Massive respect boss. If only, people treat their domestic staff the way you do, this country would be better. God bless you for all you do sir."

@Rasheedajijola commented:

"Ask deeply about Vero from Oga G. He will tell your why Vero is different. Not all domestic staffs is Vero. And not all bosses is Oga G and his family."

@Idebaba said:

"You have always set good examples Mr G. Please continue the good work and your reward will always come from God."

@Emmanuelfaj reacted

"For this u have done. Ur name is added to d book of Life."

