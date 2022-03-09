The Collen Mashwana Foundation built a beautiful home for an elderly lady who had been living in a mud house since 1998

Businessman, Collen met with Florah Masakona Munyai who lost her eyesight in 2004, a few years ago

The old woman currently lives comfortably in her new 2-bedroom and was also donated a borehole that serves the community with clean water

A South African old woman, Florah Masakona Munyai had been living in a mud house from 1998 before the Collen Mashwana Foundation built her a beautiful home.

Community leaders in Mamuhohi Village in Venda introduced the 67-year-old to entrepreneur and philanthropist, Collen for the first time in August 2018.

Florah Masakona Munyai received a new home from the Collen Mashwana Foundation. Image: @CollenMashFound/Twitter

It was during this time that he was briefed about her circumstances, living conditions, and assessed the state of the mud house she was living in. The foundation committed to come back and assist.

Flora, unfortunately, lost her eyesight in 2004 and has since survived through grants.

The foundation kept its word and the elderly lady is currently living comfortably in her new 2-bedroom home which is one of the best-looking houses in the community.

She was also donated a borehole that serves the community with clean water.

Social media reactions

Netizens were elated upon learning the amazing news. Check out some of their comments on Twitter:

@MakuyaMatshidze said:

“Congratulations to CollenMashFoundation. Mudzimu Ukhou Zwi Vhona. More Blessings More Blessings.”

@thusoPhaswana reacted:

“Keep up doing good work, bringing the decency back to our people.”

@Philemon16 commented:

“You deserve to be the President of the country.”

@FMaphala said:

“Keep up the good work and God bless you more and more.”

