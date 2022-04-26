A young lady has stirred massive reactions on Instagram after she affirmed her beauty to thousands of people

The lady said that she is pretty despite the fact that her face is not made up and she is rocking natural hair

Many people on Instagram agreed with her, while some said that she really needs to work more on how she pronounces English words

A popular Nigerian TikToker who is known for wearing non-revealing clothes while looking so good has got people talking.

In a post that was reshared by Yabaleft Online, the young lady filming herself said she is so beautiful even without eyelashes and make-up.

Many people agreed that she is indeed beautiful. Photo source: teemania_112

Source: Instagram

Do it if it is easy

Pouting for the camera, the lady added that whoever thinks it is possible to pull off such good looks without makeup should go ahead and do it.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

There were people who made fun of the way she mispronounced 'eyebrow' and 'eye lashes' in the clip.

Watch the video below:

She is so beautiful

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 3,000 comments with more than 70,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

ayomidate said:

"No filter! Fine baby."

mideyyy_ said:

"She no lie, she fine die."

hethunu said:

"If e easy do am but you use filter."

official.__betty said:

"But u use filter dea, is this playing???"

theannie_xo said:

"No eybrown no eye lacking, ko easy rara English hard."

tonia_nonye said:

"But at least you use clear camera with filter."

mizbee30 said:

"He easy na, na only braid and nails be my make up."

Lady with natural hair breaks record

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady, Aevin Dugas, clinched the Guinness World Record for the person with the biggest natural afro in the world.

The lady claimed the record on Thursday, February 4, 2021. It should be noted that the lady once held the record back in 2010 before she lost it.

Guinness World Records reports that the afro is 24cm large and 9.45 inches tall. It has 5.5 ft in circumference and 25 cm wide.

Source: Legit.ng