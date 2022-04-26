Popular Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, is serving relationship advice to ladies who care to listen on Instagram

The movie star urged ladies to be patient and declared that good men are still very much available for them

Uche further advised ladies to keep working on themselves to get better while they wait for the man

Ace Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, has made an appeal to ladies in search of the love of their lives to be patient.

The movie star shared a beautiful photo of herself on Instagram and accompanied it with a word of advice for ladies who are searching for good men.

Uche Ogbodo advises ladies on relationships.

Source: Instagram

According to Uche, there are still good men, but it requires patience to find them. She wrote:

"Ladies be patient, there are still good men out there, your own will find you. Work on being the best version of yourself first."

Check out her post below:

Nigerians react to Uche Ogbodo's advice

A number of Uche's followers most especially ladies have trooped to her page to commend and comment on her post about finding good men.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

The.90nine:

"Na only women you advice...abeg drop advice for men."

Gozirim_xx:

"It’s the way I turned on your post notification for me."

Naijabrandinfluencer:

"True they are still good men but very rare. But I am hopeful. Always looking stunning."

Officialjoan2021:

"Real talk, loud the volume someone needs to hear this."

Betty__lomato:

"I know it will happen one day. but for now, let me chase the bag."

Nkemokoli61:

"Yes o very correct, good men still dey."

Uche Ogbodo speaks on marital status

Legit.ng previously reported that the actress cleared the air about her marital status with baby daddy, Bobby Maris and reacted to social media criticisms.

Uche revealed that she had life-threatening diseases that almost took her life and left her looking horrible but Bobby kept telling her she is beautiful.

The actress further said because she has not worn a white wedding gown does not mean she is not married as she has been living with her man.

