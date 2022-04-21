Three Nigerians made daring journeys and their tasks have become records many would strive to break in years to come

A Nigerian man, Kunle Adeyanju, is currently on a personal mission to complete a trip from London to Lagos state

In February 2022, a lady, Fehintoluwa Okegbenle, rode her power bike to 22 states in the nation in seven days

Making a long journey by even the fastest means of transportation could be physically and mentally draining. People who take flights get jet-lagged. Travellers making use of vehicles could suffer body pains.

In light of the above, now consider people who forsake all comfort and travel across states through power bikes. One of them even trekked.

The Nigerians all had bravery as a common characteristic. Photo source: @lionheart1759, @FehinLean

In this report, Legit.ng will be looking at three Nigerians who embarked on long journeys relying on their bikes and feet.

1. Kunle Adeyanju

A Nigerian man, Kunle Adeyanju, became a viral sensation when he revealed that he is setting out on a mission to arrive in Lagos from London using his power bike.

On the second day of his trip, he had already covered over 700km. On his challenges so far, Kunle revealed there was cold as it rained all through.

Now in Spain, many Nigerians who read updates of his trip joked they would like to follow him when he is planning a Lagos-London trip.

2. Fehintoluwa Okegbenle

A Nigerian lady, Fehintoluwa Okegbenle, became popular online for her daring trip across Nigeria using her power bike. She completed some of her trips within hours.

In 2022, Fehintoluwa with photos to back it up said she travelled to 22 states of the federation using her power bike.

When many expressed concern for her safety considering the spate of kidnappings in the country, the lady said her mission was enjoyable.

3. Dahiru Buba

A relatively old man, Dahiru Buba, out of excitement trekked from Gombe to Abuja as a way to celebrate President Muhammadu Buhari's election in 2015.

Gombe government gave him a car and some money. Photo source: Channels TV, Naija Loaded

Years after, the man revealed in 2020 that he still did not have a job and his family is suffering despite the charity walk. He complained of having body pains as a result of the task.

Days after his story went viral, the government showed him attention and gave him N2 million and a car for his troubles.

Before you go on that journey

If you are feeling inspired by those Nigerians and considering embarking on such a task, it is important you know the medical risk it could pose. Some of them are professionals and had strategies that made the trips bearable.

Man begins trekking from London

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a 52-year-old man, Adam Muhammed, decided he was going to walk from London to Mecca on foot. He started the journey in August 2021.

For several months as he undertook the trip, he documented it online with his followers cheering him. People who knew where he was per time sheltered, fed, and helped him to push his trolley.

He has been able to make it through the Netherlands, Germany, Czech, and Istanbul, Turkey.

