A Nigerian man, Kunle Adeyanju, has reached Spain in his 25-day journey from London to Lagos using a power bike

Kunle revealed that the second day of his trip was fraught with bad weather as it was freezingly cold

Many Nigerians who reacted to his post praised him while some joked that they would love to travel with him when he is going back to London

The Nigerian man, Kunle Adeyanju, who set out to cover the long distance between London and Lagos on a bike has given an update on his journey.

In a post on Wednesday, April 20, the man said he has covered 720 km so far on his Day two journey as he travelled from Bourges in France to Girona in Spain.

The man revealed that he already got to Spain. Photo source: @lionheart1759

The man is determined

He revealed that the second day of his charity ride was very difficult as the weather was quite unfriendly.

Kunle said that he experienced freezing weather with very strong wind. Despite the difficulty the journey posed, the rider was happy it took him to a monumental place like Millau Viaduct, a structure that has a height of 336.4m (1,104ft).

"Baba don dey drop update for boys what a time to be alive. If it will take you 20days on power bike to complete the journey from London to Lagos then according to my calculations it will take me 50 days with my bicycle."

"The most important thing...pls when u wan do Lagos-london...inform me."

"Baba you never drop map for Bois. Make we carry brt start our own journey now."

"You're doing amazing job, ride safe and God bless."

Nigerian lady makes a journey on a bike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, Fehintoluwa Okegbenle, went on a bike adventure as she rode her power bike across 22 states of the federation.

Sharing her story on Twitter, the lady said she completed the journey in a week. In seven days, she travelled to states like Ogun, Edo, Enugu, Kaduna, Kano, Bauchi, and many more.

Fehintoluwa shared photos on the social media platform and said that the journey was really a great one.

