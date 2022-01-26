A man, Adam Muhammad, has been trekking since 2020 from London as he hopes to get Mecca by foot

People who are motivated by his determination have come out to help him along the way with food and shelter

According to the trekker, he will be passing through Jordan and Syria and aims to complete the journey in July

A 52-year-old man decided he was going to walk from London to Mecca on foot. He started the journey in August 2021.

For several months as he undertook the trip, he documented it online as his followers cheered him. People who knew where he was per time sheltered, fed, and helped him to push his truck, TRT Word reports.

The man has received tremendous help along the way. Photo source: @trtworld

Source: Instagram

He has been able to make it through the Netherlands, Germany, Czech, and he is currently in Istanbul, Turkey.

Adam set a personal goal to make It to Mecca by July. He plans on passing through Syria and Jordan. He has great help all through the journey calculated to be about 6,500km in all.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Photos of him shared on Instagram have him waving at the camera as he wears a smiling face. Many people have since reacted.

See the post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

noenam said:

"How does he get through all of these countries on the way to Mecca? All visa on arrival? I am just curious."

othmanyahyadmg said:

"I love this kind Adventure."

kutupyildiziiiiiii said:

"Maşallah my brother Allah'u Teala bless you."

iamfarah9 said:

"More power to you."

france.mosques said:

"Mashaallah! May Allah ease your journey."

deyn_shawket_aqcora_official said:

"Good luck my brother my Allah guide you."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man, Donte Franklin, who walked many miles to his work every day has got the kind of help he would never have imagined months ago.

It all started when a good Samaritan, Michael Lynn, saw Donte walking one day and asked why he was doing so. He revealed that he walks over 8 miles to and from work to be able to put food on his family’s table.

Walking the miles to Buffalo Wild Wings where he works takes him more than two and half hours. No matter how hard his shift was, he repeated the same arduous trek back home.

Source: Legit.ng