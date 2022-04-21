Nice Lady Takes The Game of Chess to Prison Inmates, Teaches Them, They Play With So Much Happiness
- A kind woman has been seen playing the game of chess with prison inmates after she visited them recently
- The lady identified as Tris-Ann Richards said she purposely went to the prison to identify with the inmates and cheer them up
- The prisoners were seen playing with much happiness even as they said they were glad that the lady came
A heartwarming photo of prisoners playing the game of chess is currently making the rounds on the internet.
The photo shows a lady named Tris-Ann Richards teaching the inmates how to play the game of chess during a visit to the prison.
We are happy you came
The inmates were obviously highly elated by the kind visit as they were seen playing in their numbers.
They said if Tris-Ann had not visited, they would be fighting among themselves instead of playing.
Sharing the story on Twitter, Tris-Ann wrote:
"I visited the prison to teach chess. It was such a life-changing experience! It almost brought me to tears . They were so excited and eager to learn. "If you didn't come today we would be fighting, now we have chess and everyone is getting along"- inmate."
See her tweet below:
Twitter users react
Her tweet generated some reactions from members of the public. Here are a few of them:
@De_realkings said:
"I need to learn this game... Like seriously.. I just love the game bt don't know how to go about it."
@Majestic_Iyke said:
"God bless you dear. I'd love to go with you any other time, and also support the movement."
@Adeshinaomoba1 remarked:
"What you wrote just now, make me remember 2020. It's was a brutal year for me! However prison can never be like home."
