A Nigerian lady identified as Happiness Okeke has taken to Twitter to celebrate after getting a Canadian visa and her passport

The lady shared photos of her travel documents indicating that she is set to leave Nigeria, as she joins the list of those seeking greener pastors abroad

Nigerians on Twitter took to the comment section of her tweet to massively congratulate her on her success and to also tap into her grace

Nigerians on Twitter have besieged a tweet shared by fellow citizen Happiness Okeke who is set to 'japa' from the country.

The tweet has ballooned since Happiness shared her travel documents indicating her readiness to seek greener pastures in Canada.

Happiness is all smiles as she gets ready to relocate to Canada. Photo credit: @happiexplores

Source: Twitter

Japa mode activated

The lady who is obviously in a happy mood tweeted her Canadian visa and Nigerian passport meaning all is set.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She will join a long list of young Nigerians seeking greener pastures abroad in what has become one of the most cherished wishes of many young persons.

Happiness tweeted only two words saying hello to Canada and this excited many Nigerians on Twitter who took to the tweet to tap into it.

See the tweet below:

Nigerians on Twitter react

@uchechiwogu said:

"Congratulations Welcome to the Maple country We have a Twitter community for Africans in Canada. You can join in and if you have any need, let us know. We are earth movers and shakers."

@ajagbe_toheeb said:

"Congratulations baby girl, the kind of news i like hearing. Keep winning."

@Oyeyemijr reacted:

"Happiness no be like this we talk am, las las you leave me jaapa."

@TeejayRx commented:

"Welcome to Canada , the land of endless opportunities."

@coco_B0y said:

"The same God who did this for you will surely do mine .. Amen .. congratulations."

Man appreciates his wife, sponsors her to go and relax in Kenya

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a Nigerian man prepared travel documents for his wife and said he wants her to travel to Kenya and relax.

According to the man, he will not be traveling with his wife nor will their kid go with her.

He said the wife will go alone on the tour to relax, rest and have good sleep without being disturbed.

Source: Legit.ng