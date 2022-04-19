A heartwarming video has shown the moment some old women gathered to enjoy themselves throwing skip rope

The women who appear to have missed the youthful adventure were seen remembering yester-years, refusing to be hindered by age

The video of their performance has melted many hearts on the internet with many social media users saying it made them happy

Not many people still remember how to throw skip rope at old age. But a group of old women has been seen throwing skip rope and rejoicing greatly.

A hilarious video capturing their performance has made many people happy on the internet. People who have seen it agree that life gets very busy that important things are forgotten.

The old women enjoyed the youthful adventure of skipping rope. Photo credit: @goodnewsmovement and Getty Images/Steven Gottlieb

Four lovely old ladies enjoying themselves

The interesting video shows the four women rejoicing with each other at their ability to do the strenuous physical exercise.

The first woman that jumped did justice to it and then she gave way for another who stepped forward with much energy to take her turn.

The other two women held the rope at both ends and threw it the same way kids do. It appears to be a nice moment of remembering their youthful days. The nice video was shared by @goodnewsmovement.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

Meanwhile, Instagram users took to the comment section to share their views. Here are a few of the comments:

@monsu.mame said:

"Haven’t done this in years! Life gets so busy that we forget the important things."

@ninnipips commented:

"I used to do this with my nonna and all the old ladies in her building while growing up in Rome! They were pros!"

@victoriouskendell reacted:

"This made me SMILE."

@brittanythebeloved_ said:

"I’m 33 and this is a fitness activity. These women are sweet and amazing. Feels good to indulge in nostalgia."

@jody.m.a.r.i.e commented:

"Anyone know where this is? I'll be moving there immediately."

